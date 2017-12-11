Singapore Exchange to hike derivatives trading fees from 2018 - FT

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd plans to increase its trading fees for derivatives by up to ten times starting next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Annual fees paid by proprietary trading members including international banks and individual traders are expected to jump to as high as S$25,000 ($18,505) from S$2,000, the FT said, citing a person involved in the process.

The hike would be the exchange’s first fee change in 15 years, the FT reported.

Singapore Exchange did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.