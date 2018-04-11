FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore Exchange to list Indian equity derivative products in June 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) on Wednesday said it would list Indian equity derivative products in June, nearly two months after India’s three main bourses announced they would stop licensing their indexes to overseas exchanges.

FILE PHOTO: An office worker walks past a logo of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) outside its premises in Singapore, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The announcement comes after the Singapore bourse said it would launch successor products to its flagship Indian equity index derivatives before the bourse’s license agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) expires in August 2018.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Singapore exchange said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model in Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.

    Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
