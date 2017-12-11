FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singapore Exchange to hike derivative trading fees
December 11, 2017 / 6:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore Exchange to hike derivative trading fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes sourcing in headline and lead)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd plans to increase its derivative trading fees for the first time in 15 years, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The fee revision comes after the exchange’s investments in technology and infrastructure to support growing trading volumes.

Annual fees for proprietary trading members including international banks and individual traders are expected to jump to as much as S$25,000 ($18,505) from S$2,000, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day.

The hike in fees will come into effect starting next year, according to the FT.

$1 = 1.3507 Singapore dollars Reporting by Sandhya Sampath and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva

