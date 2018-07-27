FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's SGX posts biggest net profit in a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd on Friday posted annual net profit of S$363 million ($266.3 million), slightly below analysts’ expectations, but still its biggest in a decade bolstered by record derivatives trading volumes and bond listings.

A Singapore Exchange logo sits outside their head office in Singapore April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The net profit, up 7 percent from a year earlier, came against a revenue of S$845 million, which was the highest since 2000 and up 5 percent on the year.

Analysts’ average estimate for net income was S$372.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the estimate for revenue was $849.2 million.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, said: “FY2018 was a record milestone in our financial performance.

“All three core businesses registered higher revenues. Our securities daily average traded value (SDAV) hit a five-year high, with the number of bond listings and derivatives trading volumes reaching record highs.”

($1 = 1.3633 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
