MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Indian hospital operator Shalby Ltd fell as much as 3 percent in early trade on market debut after the company’s 5.1 billion rupee ($80 million) initial public offering last week.

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

Shares were trading at 246.75 rupees, down 0.5 percent as of 0435 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 248 rupees.

The issue was subscribed nearly three times.