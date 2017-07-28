FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Sharp returns to Q1 profit on Foxconn's cost-cut drive, beats estimates
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 13 days ago

Sharp returns to Q1 profit on Foxconn's cost-cut drive, beats estimates

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp reported its third consecutive quarter of net profit on Friday, staying on track to achieve its first annual profit in four years following a cost-cutting drive under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.

The liquid crystal display maker posted profit of 14.48 billion yen ($130.49 million) for the three months through June, reversing a year-earlier loss of 27.45 billion yen.

The result compared with the 7.64 billion yen average of five analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Sharp, a supplier to Apple Inc, maintained its forecast for the year through March at 59 billion yen. It posted a loss of 24.9 billion yen a year prior. ($1 = 110.9700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.