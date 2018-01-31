FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Japan's Sharp posts 5th straight quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, reported on Wednesday its fifth consecutive quarterly net profit, boosted by gains in its television and liquid-crystal display (LCD) businesses.

Sharp, which is controlled by Taiwan’s Foxconn, posted a net profit of 20.6 billion yen ($189.5 million) in October-December.

The result compared with the 19.14 billion yen average of estimates by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 108.7000 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.