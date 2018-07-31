FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Sharp first-quarter operating profit soars 45 pct on growth in electronic devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp reported on Tuesday a 45 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit as revenue at its electronic devices segment soared, cementing its recovery under the ownership of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn).

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The company said its operating profit was 24.8 billion yen ($223 million) for the April-June period, compared with 17.11 billion yen a year earlier.

Seven analysts on average expected operating profit of 18.8 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

($1 = 111.2100 yen)

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

