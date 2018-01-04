FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaw Communications former CEO Jim Shaw dies
#Regulatory News
January 4, 2018 / 6:19 AM / 2 days ago

Shaw Communications former CEO Jim Shaw dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc’s former chief executive, Jim Shaw, died on Wednesday at the age of 60, the Canadian telecom company said in a statement.

Shaw, who served as vice chairman since 2008, died following a brief illness, Shaw Communications said.

After joining the company in 1982, Shaw served as its second CEO from 1998 to 2010, before being succeeded by his brother, Bradley Shaw. Their father, JR Shaw, founded the company in 1966. reut.rs/2lTSqYN

Edward Rogers, chairman of rival Rogers Communications Inc , commenting on Shaw’s death, described him as a confident entrepreneur with a lasting impact on the Canadian cable sector. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
