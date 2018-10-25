FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
October 25, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Shaw Communications profit beats on wireless subscriber growth

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc’s quarterly profit on Thursday topped analysts’ estimates as the telecom services provider added more customers to its wireless offerings.

A television cameraman is reflected on a television screen displaying the Shaw logo during the Shaw AGM in Calgary, Alberta, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol/Files

The Calgary-based telecom services provider said its net additions for wireless subscribers more than doubled to 85,000 in the fourth quarter.

Shaw Communications has been investing heavily to develop its next generation 5G network in a highly competitive market to lure more subscribers to its fold. In May, the telecom company, which has a collaboration with Nokia, has completed 5G trials in Calgary.

The company's net income fell to C$200 million ($153.29 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug.31, from C$481 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2RevOAd)

Shaw Communications said it had an additional C$16 million restructuring charge in the quarter.

Revenue rose to C$1.34 billion from C$1.24 billion.

Excluding items, Shaw Communications earned 42 Canadian cents per share, against average analysts’ estimate of 36 Canadian cents per share on a revenue of C$1.35 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3047 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.