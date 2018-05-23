FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 23, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's wealth fund voted in favour of Shell CEO pay, against climate targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, voted against a motion presented at the annual general meeting of Royal Dutch Shell calling on the energy giant to set climate targets.

FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Long-term investors with $10.4 trillion of assets under management, including banks BNP Paribas and HSBC, had called on the energy giant to set firm carbon emission targets in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The motion was defeated by 95 percent of Shell investors on Tuesday.

The fund also said it had voted in favour of the remuneration package of Chief Executive Ben van Beurden, worth 8.9 million euro ($10.51 million) in 2017, which was adopted by 75 percent of Shell investors on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.