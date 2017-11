RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s Brazil chief said on Monday that the oil major plans to begin drilling in the Gato do Mato block it won in an auction last month in 2019.

Andre Araujo, Shell’s Brazil CEO, said at an event in Rio de Janeiro that it was too soon to forecast when first oil might be produced. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)