Shell Enchilada oil platform in Gulf of Mexico shut after fire- USCG

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Enchilada oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut and all associated production has been stopped after a fire on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The Coast Guard said the fire has been reduced to a small flame from a pipe on the platform, located about 112 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.

Two people were injured and the crew of 46 were evacuated to a nearby platform, the Coast Guard said, adding that there was a report of a light sheen north of the Shell platform. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)