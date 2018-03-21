FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Shell sees downstream annual organic free cash flow of $6-$7 billion by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday reiterated its expectation to generate $6 billion to $7 billion annual organic free cash flow by 2020 for its downstream business.

FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The business, including refining, trading, marketing and chemicals has proved its importance during the oil industry’s downturn since 2014, providing the bulk of Shell’s profits as the price of crude collapsed.

Shell has in recent years transformed its downstream business by selling some plants and upgrading others, helping the company ride out oil price fluctuations and shifts in demand and deliver double-digit returns on capital employed.

Shell’s $6-7 billion forecast anticipates oil at $60 per barrel and mid-cycle downstream conditions, the company said, adding that it expects $9 billion to $12 billion in cash flow from the business from 2025.

The Anglo-Dutch company also said it plans to invest $7 billion to $9 billion a year across the business and expects to deliver a return on average capital employed of more than 15 percent.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

