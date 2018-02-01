FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Shell's 2017 profits more than double

Ron Bousso

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $4.3 billion, slightly ahead of forecasts, supported by higher oil and gas prices and production, the company said on Thursday.

Net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, rose 140 percent from $1.795 billion.

A company-provided analysts’ consensus forecast was $4.24 billion.

The Anglo-Dutch company took a $2 billion charge in the quarter due to the new U.S. tax regime, it said.

On an annual basis, Shell’s profits more than doubled to $15.76 billion from $7.185 billion.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

