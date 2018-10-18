FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Takeda gets Japanese approval for $62 billion Shire purchase

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday Japan’s Fair Trade Commission had approved its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc, bringing the Japanese firm closer to sealing a deal that will make it a global top 10 drugmaker. The deal, which will be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company, has already received unconditional clearance from regulators in the United States, Brazil and China.

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC1702FA7D40/File Photo

“Takeda is proud of its Japanese heritage, and we are looking forward to building on this heritage as a combined company to continue delivering highly-innovative medicines that are transformative to patients in Japan and around the world,”Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said in a statement.Takeda is also waiting for a nod from EU antitrust regulators. They are expected to make a decision by Nov. 6 but can open a four-month long investigation if they have serious concerns.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
