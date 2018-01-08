FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire to separate ADHD drugs ahead of possible spin-off, cuts outlook
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 8, 2018 / 2:51 PM / a day ago

Shire to separate ADHD drugs ahead of possible spin-off, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - London-listed pharmaceutical group Shire said on Monday it would create two distinct business units for its rare disease and hyperactivity medicines ahead of deciding later this year whether to spin off the latter into a separately listed group.

The company also said on Monday its total revenue would reach $17-18 Billion a year by 2020, a downgrade of its previous ambition of achieving $20 billion in revenue by that date, a forecast made two years ago when it acquired Baxalta.

Shire, which makes attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) blockbuster Vyvanse, said in August it was considering spinning off its hyperactivity drugs into a standalone group that analysts said could be worth as much as $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.