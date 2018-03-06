BRIEF-Prosecutors seek at least 15 years prison for Martin Shkreli

March 6 (Reuters) - u.s. Prosecutors ask judge to sentence former drug company executive martin shkreli to at least 15 years in prison for securities fraud - court filing Prosecutors at u.s. Department of justice say shkreli has failed to show any genuine remorse Prosecutors say federal sentencing guidelines, which judges need not follow, would call for a sentence of at least 27 years in prison Prosecutors say shkreli has “consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else” Prosecutors say shkreli believes the ends always justify the means Prosecutors say shkreli has demonstrated a lack of acceptance of responsibility, and a lack of respect for the law Prosecutors file sentencing recommendation with federal court in brooklyn, new york