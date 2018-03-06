FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 5:56 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Prosecutors seek at least 15 years prison for Martin Shkreli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - u.s. Prosecutors ask judge to sentence former drug company executive martin shkreli to at least 15 years in prison for securities fraud - court filing Prosecutors at u.s. Department of justice say shkreli has failed to show any genuine remorse Prosecutors say federal sentencing guidelines, which judges need not follow, would call for a sentence of at least 27 years in prison Prosecutors say shkreli has “consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else” Prosecutors say shkreli believes the ends always justify the means Prosecutors say shkreli has demonstrated a lack of acceptance of responsibility, and a lack of respect for the law Prosecutors file sentencing recommendation with federal court in brooklyn, new york

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.