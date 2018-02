Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc reported a surge in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as the fast-growing retail software company benefited from a rise in subscription and merchant revenue.

The company’s net loss shrank to nearly $3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 71 percent to $222.8 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)