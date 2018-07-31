Shopify's cost surge clouds surprise profit, shares fall

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc reported a big jump in quarterly costs and slowing growth in gross merchandising volume (GMV) that overshadowed a surprise adjusted profit, sending its shares down about 10 percent in premarket trading.

The logo of Shopify hangs behind the Canadian flag after the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Shopify, which helps companies build their online stores, said GMV, a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry’s performance, rose 56 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 74 percent jump a year earlier.

The Ottawa-based company has been spending heavily to attract big and small merchants, helping drive a 54.6 percent jump in subscription revenue in the reported quarter.

Shopify’s client-base has been traditionally small and medium-size businesses, but the number of big brands using the company’s products have been rising.

The company rivals seasoned software vendors such as Salesforce.com and Adobe Systems in the e-commerce solutions market.

Shopify Plus, its higher-margin enterprise product, contributed 23 percent to the company’s monthly recurring revenue, compared with 18 percent a year earlier.

However, the investments pushed operating expenses up 63.2 percent to $167.7 million.

Total revenue rose 61.5 percent to $245.0 million.

The company’s net loss widened to $24 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $14 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company posted a profit per share of 2 cents, while analysts on average estimated a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S.-listed shares were at $134.47 in premarket trading.The Toronto-listed shares closed at C$191.86 on Monday.