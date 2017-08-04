Steinhoff African unit to buy Shoprite controlling stake

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International's African spin-off plans to acquire a controlling interest in South African retailer Shoprite , it said on Friday.

Steinhoff has entered into call option agreements with Titan Premier Investments, a company ultimately controlled by a family trust of Steinhoff and Shoprite chairman Christo Wiese, as well as the Public Investment Corporation and Lancaster Group, Steinhoff said in a statement.