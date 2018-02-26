FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 3:30 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Shoprite posts 14.2 pct jump in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings, Africa’s biggest grocer, on Monday posted a 14.2 percent jump in half-year profit, boosted by a strong performance in its core domestic supermarket operations.

Shoprite, which also vies in South Africa with Pick n Pay and Wal-Mart’s Massmart unit, reported diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 525.2 cents for the six months to end-December, compared with 460 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is a widely watched profit measure in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off, non-trading items.

Total turnover grew 6.3 percent from 71.2 billion rand ($6.14 billion) to 75.8 billion rand. ($1 = 11.6035 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by David Evans)

