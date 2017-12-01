FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff Africa Retail looks to acquire 23 percent of South Africa's Shoprite
Sections
Featured
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
2016 U.S. Election Probe
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Business
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's Picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

Steinhoff Africa Retail looks to acquire 23 percent of South Africa's Shoprite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite confirmed on Friday that Steinhoff’s African subsidiary has exercised call options to acquire a 23.1 percent stake and 50.6 percent voting control in Africa’s largest grocer.

Steinhoff Africa Retail, or STAR, said in August it would look to acquire a controlling stake in supermarket operator Shoprite in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand that would give it exposure to shoppers in South Africa and 14 other African markets.

Shoprite said STAR’s investment would be subject to a number of conditions including various merger filings. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.