Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q3 profit up
November 22, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q3 profit up

Reuters Staff

TEL AVIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit rose in the third quarter, boosted by its private label products and cost cutting measures.

* The company posted net profit of 65 million shekels ($18.5 million), up from 51 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue slipped 0.7 percent to 3.02 billion shekels due to the timing of the Jewish new year and Yom Kippur holidays in September, which reduced the number of days stores were open.

* Same store sales in the quarter fell 1.9 percent due to the holidays.

* Shufersal is controlled by holding company Discount Investment Corp. ($1 = 3.5212 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

