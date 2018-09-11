Russia's Sibur in talks with banks about possible IPO: CNBC

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian petrochemical producer Sibur has begun talks with banks about a possible initial public offering, CNBC cited Sibur’s CEO Dmitry Konov as saying on Tuesday.

Sibur could list shares on the Moscow Exchange and later consider other international bourses, Konov was quoted as saying.

The CEO said Sibur could list 15 percent of its shares, but declined to give a timeframe, saying it would depend on market conditions, CNBC reported.