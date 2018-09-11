FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sibur in talks with banks about possible IPO: CNBC

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian petrochemical producer Sibur has begun talks with banks about a possible initial public offering, CNBC cited Sibur’s CEO Dmitry Konov as saying on Tuesday.

Sibur could list shares on the Moscow Exchange and later consider other international bourses, Konov was quoted as saying.

The CEO said Sibur could list 15 percent of its shares, but declined to give a timeframe, saying it would depend on market conditions, CNBC reported.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

