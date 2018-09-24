FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Siemens to slash 2,900 German jobs in 500 mln euro cost drive

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering giant Siemens on Monday said it would cut around 2,900 jobs in Germany as part of a restructuring plan to achieve 500 million euros ($589.60 million) in cost savings, about half of which are to be in Germany.

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

Siemens said in a statement the measures were designed to boost the competitiveness of the Power and Gas Division and the Process Industries and Drives division, adding that the announced cost savings would be made at the Power and Gas Division.

In August Siemens said it will combine its five industrial divisions into three operating companies as part of a broader effort to slim down its conglomerate structure.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

