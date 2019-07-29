Siemens Healthineers flags troubles at diagnostics unit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers on Monday flagged problems at its diagnostics business, while the German health technology company also toned down expectations from its Atellica blood and urine testing machines and added that the division head would leave.

“We are facing challenges in the diagnostics business,” Chief Executive Bernd Montag said.

“We are tackling these issues resolutely and are focusing with our outstanding Atellica Solution Platform vigorously on improving growth and earnings strength,” Healthineers said.

Montag will take on responsibility for the diagnostics business as its current head Michael Reitermann would leave the company at the end of September, Healthineers said.

The German company said it expects to ship about 1,800 Atellica machines this year, down from a previous estimate of 2,200-2,500, while upgrades to the system have led to higher costs in the third quarter.

Overall, strong sales of its medical imaging equipment helped Healthineers post better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings growth.

Net profit surged 20% to 353 million euros ($392.75 million) in April-June, beating analysts’ average expectations of 328 million euros.

Comparable sales growth of 6% also beat expectations.

