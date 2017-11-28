FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens leans towards Frankfurt listing for Healthineers unit - sources
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

Siemens leans towards Frankfurt listing for Healthineers unit - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Siemens AG is close to naming a venue for the stockmarket listing of its Healthineers medical equipment arm, with Frankfurt now favoured for the listing which could value the company at 40 billion euros ($47.5 billion), sources said on Tuesday.

One source familiar with the matter said the listing would be considered by the supervisory board at a meeting on Wednesday. An announcement could follow.

Two bankers involved in preparations for the listing said no final decision had yet been taken, but added Frankfurt’s chances were not looking bad.

Siemens is expected to float 15-25 percent of Healthineers, which makes X-ray and MRI machines, by March of next year, sources have said. That implies stock worth 6-10 billion euros could be put up for sale.

If Frankfurt gets the listing rather than New York or London, both considered by Siemens because of their deep capital markets, it would make the share sale Germany’s largest since the sales of state shares in Deutsche Telekom around the turn of the millennium.

Siemens declined to comment after the Wall Street Journal first reported that an announcement on the venue of the listing could come on Wednesday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper also said a decision could be postponed.

The German industrial conglomerate which is seeking to simplify its structure has already appointed Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as lead organisers of the Healthineers IPO.

A further eight bookrunner mandates are expected to be awarded soon, say sources familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.