Siemens swaps out Healthineers CFO in preparation for listing

MUNICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens plans to replace the finance chief of healthcare unit Healthineers in preparation of a public listing that is expected to value the business at around 40 billion euros ($46 billion).

Jochen Schmitz, Siemens’ head of accounting, reporting and controlling and a former manager at the healthcare unit, will replace Thomas Rathmann on Dec. 1, Siemens said on Thursday, adding that Rathmann was leaving by mutual agreement.

Siemens said it still planned to list Healthineers in the first half of calendar year 2018. “The roadmap is in place and we’re making good progress,” said Healthineers chief Michael Sen.

“The appointment of Jochen Schmitz is a further step toward the public listing,” Siemens said.