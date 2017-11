FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens said on Tuesday it would end a cooperation with SMA Solar at the end of the year and build its own solar inverters in India.

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

It said it would present its new portfolio at the Intersolar India trade show in early December.

SMA and Siemens teamed up in 2015 to equip utility-scale solar parks with technology to link them to power grids in an effort to benefit from rising global demand for photovoltaics.