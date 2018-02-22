Sime Darby Plantation says submitted expression of interest for Ruchi Soya

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land holdings, said it has submitted a preliminary expression of interest for Indian vegetable oil refiner Ruchi Soya.

“This is preliminary at this point in time. (This is) still subject to due diligence and many other steps before we can come up with an indicative offer price,” Managing Director Mohd Bakke Salleh told reporters.

Ruchi Soya is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings under India’s National Company Law Tribunal.