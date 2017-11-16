FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sime Darby sees palm oil prices holding at 2,600-2,700 rgt/T until yr-end
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated a day ago

Sime Darby sees palm oil prices holding at 2,600-2,700 rgt/T until yr-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land size, sees crude palm oil prices holding at 2,600 ringgit ($622.75) to 2,700 ringgit per tonne until year-end, a company official said on Thursday.

The company’s fresh fruit bunch production for the 2018 financial year is estimated to grow 6-7 percent from the previous year, plantations managing director Franki Anthony Dass told reporters following the release of Sime Darby’s earnings. ($1 = 4.1750 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.