Sinclair completes purchase of divested Fox Regional Sports Networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O) on Friday completed a $9.6 billion deal to acquire Fox’s 22 regional sports networks after the U.S. Justice Department gave its consent.

The networks were acquired by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc but the Justice Department required the divestiture of the regional networks. The networks have exclusive local rights to 14 Major League Baseball, 16 National Basketball Association, and 12 National Hockey League teams.