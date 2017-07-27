FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Singapore Airlines Q1 profit rises 45.6 pct on higher revenue
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 27, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 13 days ago

Singapore Airlines Q1 profit rises 45.6 pct on higher revenue

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, with revenue rising as it filled a higher proportion of seats.

The carrier, which is seen as a barometer of the Asian airline industry, made S$281 million ($207.01 million)in the three months ended June 30, up S$88 million from a year before.

After reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May, Singapore Airlines announced it would undertake a strategic review to cut costs as it battles intense competition that has slashed ticket prices.

$1 = 1.3574 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.