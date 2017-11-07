FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines Q2 net profit nearly triples
Commodities
Pollution
ASIA
#Money News
November 7, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a day ago

Singapore Airlines Q2 net profit nearly triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit nearly tripled on the back of stronger operating results.

FILE PHOTO: Flight attendants pose for photos at a presentation of Singapore Airlines' cabin products in Singapore, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The carrier, a benchmark for Asia’s full-service airline industry, earned S$190 million ($139.26 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from S$65 million a year before, it said in a stock exchange filing.

UOB Kay Hian had forecast net profit would rise to S$142 million as the carrier filled a higher percentage of seats.

Singapore Airlines is undertaking a three-year transformation plan designed to make its business more competitive after reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May.

The airline and Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd have been struggling against mounting global competition from Chinese and Middle Eastern rivals and low-cost carriers, without domestic flights to underpin their earnings.

($1 = 1.3644 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair

