Singapore to hold public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to seek public feedback on a regulatory framework for allowing short-term accommodation in private residential premises, the Urban Redevelopment Authority told Reuters.

“Part of this exercise will involve working with key stakeholders such as representatives of home-sharing platforms, resident groups and other accommodation providers to ensure that the framework is robust and addresses the concerns of all parties, including residents and industry stakeholders,” the URA said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

Earlier this week, Singapore charged two men with unauthorised Airbnb short-term letting of four apartments, in the first such prosecution in the city-state. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)