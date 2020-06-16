Singapore to halt construction on airport terminal for two years - Straits Times

A view of an empty Changi Airport Terminal 2 a day before its 18-month closure due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will halt construction of the fifth terminal at its Changi Airport for at least two years amid uncertainty about COVID-19’s impact on the aviation sector, the transport minister said, according to the Straits Times.

Khaw Boon Wan said the government was carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change, and the design of terminal five would be altered to take new safety requirements into account, according to the report published on Tuesday.