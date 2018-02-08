Airbus targets four-fold rise in Asia-Pacific helicopter market share: executive

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Airbus SE wants to quadruple its market share in the Asia-Pacific military helicopter market to 40 percent within a decade to match its civil and government market share, a sales executive said on Thursday.

“We shouldn’t hide that our market share in military is not that high compared to civil and parapublic,” Airbus Helicopters Head of Sales Southeast Asia and Pacific Fabrice Rochereau told reporters at the Singapore Airshow.

He said the popularity of the Russian Mi-17 in the region meant Airbus had a relatively low market share, but that the firm was in sales talks with potential to turn that around.

“We are hopeful to win some campaigns in the coming two years,” he said, citing one underway in the Philippines.

Airbus Helicopters last month said it had delivered 400 helicopters to customers in 2017.