February 7, 2018 / 9:44 AM / in a day

AIRSHOW-South Korea could decide on P-8 purchase by year-end - Boeing exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is hopeful that South Korea will decide on the purchase of the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft by the end of the year, its head of defence sales said on Wednesday.

“That could very well be the next customer,” Boeing Vice President of Global Sales, Defence, Space & Security, Gene Cunningham, told Reuters at the Singapore Airshow.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Boeing has already sold the P-8 to India and Australia. (Reporting by Gerry Doyle and Jamie FreedEditing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
