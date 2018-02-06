FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 6, 2018 / 5:32 AM / 2 days ago

AIRSHOW-HondaJet CEO says Chinese certification could happen as early as end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - HondaJet is hopeful that its jet will receive certification in China by the end of 2018, faster than earlier forecast, the chief executive of the aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday.

Michimasa Fujino, who is also the six-seater light business jet’s chief engineer, made the comments on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

The company applied for certification from China’s aviation regulator in August and previously predicted that it would need 18 months to obtain approval.

In October, it partnered with Guangzhou-based Honsan General Aviation to provide sales services in China, Hong Kong and Macau, and opened a new sales outlet at China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in December. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
