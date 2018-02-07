FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 7, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in a day

AIRSHOW-Lockheed sees demand for additional 400 F-16 jets over 10 years-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is anticipating demand for an additional 400 F-16 fighter jets globally over the next decade, a senior executive at the U.S. defence contractor said on Wednesday.

Randall Howard, who leads F-16 business development at Lockheed Martin, made the comments on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

“As I look today across Central Europe, across the Mediterranean, across the Middle East, across South America, across Southeast Asia…If you add all of these countries up and India as well, I can see an additional 400 plus aircraft in the next six, eight to 10 years,” he said.

“I’ve not said this before, I’ve said 200 over five-seven (years) but what I’ve seen in the last three years, there’s been a tremendous uptick in interest in the F-16.” (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.