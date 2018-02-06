FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 6, 2018 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

Mitsubishi Aircraft expects more orders for regional jet this year - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp expects to get more orders for its regional jet this year due to a cyclical upturn in the market, a sales executive said on Tuesday.

The jet maker, whose parent is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, is building Japan’s first commercial aircraft in 50 years.

The programme received a blow last month when Eastern Air Lines cancelled an order for 20 of its Mitsubishi Regional Jets, or MRJs, the first cancellation for the long-delayed commercial aircraft.

Yugo Fukuhara, vice president of sales and marketing at the jet maker, on Monday told reporters at the Singapore Airshow that the jet remains on track for its first delivery to customers in mid-2020.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Fathin Ungku, Writing by Jamie FreedEditing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.