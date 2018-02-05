FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:05 AM / in 2 days

Australia's Qantas will let one Boeing 787 option lapse, undecided on others -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd will let one of its 15 options over Boeing Co 787-9 Dreamliner jets lapse in February and will make a decision on some others in a “few more months”, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We will be passing on the first 787 (option), having a look at how Perth-London performs,” CEO Alan Joyce told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit.

The carrier, which starts non-stop flights from Perth to London next month, is also examining a business case for its budget arm Jetstar to take Airbus’ A321neos, Joyce said. (Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

