FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More jail time in Singapore for unruly, drunk Australian
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2017 / 8:17 AM / a month ago

More jail time in Singapore for unruly, drunk Australian

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An Australian man imprisoned in Singapore for assaulting airport police officers and other offences during a two-week drunken binge was sentenced to additional jail time by the High Court on Tuesday.

Jason Peter Darragh, 44, who was due to be released from prison this weekend, was sentenced to an additional two months after prosecutors appealed against his original 6-1/2 month sentence.

“The sentence... is woefully inadequate and ignores the needs of general deterrence”, said prosecutors in their appeal.

Darragh had pleaded guilty to four charges at the Singapore State Courts last month, including one count of using criminal force.

The court was told the misdemeanours began on April 20 at Singapore’s Changi Airport when Darragh assaulted a policeman while on a stopover en route to Cebu, Philippines.

The next day, Darragh was charged for causing “annoyance” to a member of the public at the city-state’s party district and for using “abusive words” to a police officer.

He was finally charged on May 1 with “causing annoyance” to a woman by “loitering” around a taxi stand with his hand over his crotch.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.