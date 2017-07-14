FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Singapore suspends road, rail works after viaduct collapse kills worker
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 5:30 AM / a month ago

Singapore suspends road, rail works after viaduct collapse kills worker

A view of an uncompleted highway structure that collapsed in Singapore July 14, 2017.Edgar Su

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore temporarily suspended all road and rail construction on Friday to carry out safety checks after a viaduct under construction collapsed, killing a worker from China and injuring 10 of his colleagues.

Preliminary investigations showed corbels - brackets that help support beams - had given way while the construction team was working in the early hours.

"As a precautionary measure, LTA is checking all other work sites," the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement.

"Works at all LTA road and rail construction sites will observe a safety timeout this morning."

Three of the injured were also from Chinese, one was Indian and six were Bangladeshis.

Engineers responsible for the project had been ordered to carry out a detailed investigation into the design and construction quality, the LTA said.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.