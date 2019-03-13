Singapore marine fuel sales fall to three-year low in February

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuels in Singapore, Asia’s biggest ship fuelling port, fell to a three-year low in February of 3.78 million tonnes, down 8.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed on Tuesday.

The February volume was 10 percent lower than January when 4.199 million tonnes were sold.

The number of ships that called in February at Singapore for refuelling, also called bunkering, fell 10.3 percent from January to a six-month low of 3,180 ships. However, bunkering calls in February were up 2.8 percent from a year earlier.