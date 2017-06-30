FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Singapore central bank offers grants to promote rated bond issuance
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 4:47 AM / a month ago

Singapore central bank offers grants to promote rated bond issuance

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank launched a grant on Friday to encourage the use of credit ratings by issuers in the Singapore dollar bond market, a move it said would improve transparency and attract a broader investor base.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said issuers of SGD bonds could claim 100 percent of their credit rating expenses up to a limit of S$400,000 ($290,000).

Investors were hit last year by a rout in Singapore's largely unrated offshore oil and gas bonds when companies defaulted on their debt obligations after a sharp fall in global oil prices.

MAS had said last November that it would consider ways to offset the cost of ratings. It has also repeatedly said that it would like to see more rated issuances in the market.

"MAS strongly encourages all issuers in the SGD bond market to rate their bonds," MAS Deputy Managing Director Jacqueline Loh said in statement on Friday.

"This will help provide greater transparency to investors, broaden the pool of market participants, and grow the SGD bond market."

$1 = 1.3770 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.