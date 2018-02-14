Singapore's monetary policy stance unchanged, official says

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, a central bank official said on Wednesday, after data confirmed the city-state recorded its highest annual growth for three years in 2017.

Many economists expect the central bank to tighten policy later this year as the economy recovers, possibly as soon as its next meeting in April.

“Monetary policy stance remains as announced,” Jacqueline Loh, the deputy managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said, adding that its forecasted ranges for inflation also remain unchanged. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku Writing by John Geddie; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)