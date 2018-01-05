FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gay Singaporean doctor to appeal failed adoption of his biological son
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated a day ago

Gay Singaporean doctor to appeal failed adoption of his biological son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A gay Singaporean doctor is to appeal against a court’s rejection of his bid to adopt his biological son who was born through a surrogate mother in the United States, one of his lawyers said on Friday.

The court rejected his adoption last month on the grounds that the steps he had taken to have the baby in the United States would not have been possible in socially conservative Singapore.

“Our client has filed an appeal against the decision,” said one of his lawyers, Ivan Cheong.

The man’s name has been withheld because the case involves a minor.

Cheong said the appeal would be heard by the family division of the high court in Singapore, but that no date had been set.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.