Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore
September 13, 2017 / 1:39 AM / a month ago

Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Five crew members of a Dominican-registered dredger were missing after a collision with an Indonesian-registered tanker in Singapore’s territorial waters on Wednesday, Singapore’s Marine Port Authority (MPA) said.

The missing include four Chinese nationals and one Malaysian, the MPA said. Seven other Chinese nationals have been rescued, it said.

The dredger capsized and is currently partially submerged, while the tanker reported damage to her starboard, MPA said.

Singapore authorities are conducting search and rescue operations and the Singapore Navy has deployed three patrol craft. The Singapore Air Force has also deployed a helicopter to conduct an aerial search, the MPA said.

It said there had been no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

